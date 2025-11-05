Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Stella tops Malaga Provincials in Dressage

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2025

Youngster Stella McComb continued her success in dressage, topping the rankings in the Malaga Province Dressage League as well as winning the final event.
The young Gibraltar rider, who has previously claimed the Andalucía title in her respective age category, continued her success in her debut year in the under-15s, highlighting her talent in the sport.
Stella won the previous two seasons in the under-13s, and although the competition in the under-15s was tougher, she has been able to repeat her feat, qualifying for the Andalucía finals later this month.
Training and competing in Spain due to a lack of facilities in Gibraltar and the continued absence of a governing body for the sport, Stella—along with a number of other young riders competing abroad—has been building Gibraltar’s reputation in equestrian sports in recent years. This has led to discussions on the potential launch of an association that could assist future riders in developing within the sport, with hopes that Gibraltar could one day be officially represented at international level. Equestrian sports are among the many Olympic disciplines in which Gibraltar continues to aim to break through political barriers to participate.

