Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Stoltenberg sets out plan for biggest overhaul of Nato since the Cold War

By Press Association
27th June 2022

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Nato will make clear that Russia is the “most significant and direct threat” to security when leaders gather in Madrid this week, the organisation’s secretary general said.

Boris Johnson will join Nato allies in Spain on Tuesday night for talks which will set a new direction for the alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the summit would be “transformative” for the alliance, with the number of troops in the alliance’s high-readiness response force soaring from 40,000 to more than 300,000.

The plan being discussed at Madrid “constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defence since the Cold War”,” he said.

The alliance would decide on a new “strategic concept for a new security reality”.

It would be “a fundamental shift in Nato’s deterrence and defence” and the leaders would pledge “support to Ukraine now, and for the future”.

“Our new concept will guide us in an era of strategic competition,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“I expect it will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most significant and direct threat to our security.”

But the plan will also address China and the “challenges that Beijing poses to our security, interests, and values”.

The dramatic expansion of high-readiness forces will “strengthen our forward defences”, Mr Stoltenberg said.

In response to Russia “We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the alliance up to brigade-levels”.

“We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000,” he said.

Outlining further support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine, he said: “Their courage and commitment are an inspiration.

“And I welcome that President Zelensky will join us at the Nato Summit.”

The allies will agree a strengthened comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, with deliveries of secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel.

The alliance will also consider Sweden and Finland’s bids to join, applications made in response to the threat posed by Russia.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reservations about the plan, but he is due to hold talks with the leaders of the two countries in Madrid.

The Nato meeting will follow the G7 summit in Germany which was also dominated by talks on Ukraine.

Most Read

Local News

Pride celebration signals 'no reverse gear' for equality on the Rock

Sat 25th Jun, 2022

Local News

Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

UK/Spain News

Police in La Linea arrest French man in car loaded with weapons

Fri 24th Jun, 2022

Local News

CM poised to deliver ‘toughest budget’ in over a decade

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson vows to push on as voters ‘beat me up’ in by-elections

24th June 2022

UK/Spain News
Police in La Linea arrest French man in car loaded with weapons

24th June 2022

UK/Spain News
British Airways workers vote to strike in pay dispute

23rd June 2022

UK/Spain News
Resounding PP victory keeps Vox out of Andalucia regional government

19th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022