Storm Leonardo batters Campo, but no major incidents in Gib 

The Campo de Gibraltar was on red alert on Wednesday as Storm Leonardo battered the region with strong winds and heavy rain.

Overnight, the storm forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents from areas close to rivers across the Campo, with fallen trees cutting off some roads and power cuts in different parts of the area.

Municipal sports halls in Algeciras, San Roque and Los Barrios took in dozens of people who had to leave their homes as a precaution.

It was a wise move because, by mid-afternoon, the Hozgarganta and Guadiaro rivers had broken their banks near Jimena.

The fact that open areas were sodden from recent rainfall and that reservoirs were at near capacity added to concerns about the risk of flooding.

On Wednesday evening, emergency services in the Campo remained on high alert and people were being asked to exercise extreme caution.

Gibraltar, by contrast, largely avoided any significant impact as a result of the weather, with both the Gibraltar Government and the Royal Gibraltar Police saying there had been no major incidents despite bursts of torrential rain and gale force gusts of wind.

Ahead of the storm, many businesses opted to close for the day.

Main Street on Wednesday morning was deserted, many shops shuttered and only a handful of people out and about.

Authorities here remain on high alert and are closely monitoring developments.