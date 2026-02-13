Storm Oriana causes road closures, strong gusts and rain

Storm Oriana, the fifteenth storm this winter season has resulted in road closures due to strong winds and rain.

MeteoGib Chief Meterologist Stephanie Ball said winds reached gale force at Euorpa Point at speeds of 50kts (93km/h).

The Gibraltar Government had issued a weather advisory for south-westerly winds throughout Friday, the advisory continues until Saturday at 1am.

Ms Ball said rainfall on Friday morning was around 13mm at the Airport with 10mm falling in an hour.

The RGP implemented a temporary road closure in the area of Kingsway roundabout to Sir Herbet Miles Road up until the La Mamela restaurant building, due to loose debris posing a risk to public safety.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said they received various call outs on Friday.

The GFRS said call outs included items in danger of falling on Devils Tower Road and lift rescues due to the downpour.

The GFRS reminded the public to be mindful of loose items and to secure any furniture on balconies.