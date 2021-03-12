Strait of Gibraltar Association donates 22 tablets

100% Mamans, a Tangier-based charity which aims to support single mothers, has reached out to patrons from the Strait of Gibraltar Association following a donation of 22 tablets.

The Charity reached out to Mr Henry and Mrs Priscila Sacramento, thanking them for their tablet donations which will assist in educating the children of the single mothers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

100% Mamans said: ““They are wholeheartedly thankful to our friends in Gibraltar for their very generous donation and that these 22 tablets will immediately assist those vulnerable within our society which have been hit most with this dreadful pandemic.”

The Strait of Gibraltar Association is currently in the process of registering as a local charity and is set to soon begin engaging with businesses and the public to attract both sponsorship and support which will help launch projects such as the Tangier based Duke of Edinburgh Award.