Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Strait of Gibraltar Association to deliver Duke’s Award in Morocco

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2021

The Strait of Gibraltar Association will deliver the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Morocco following its appointment as an Independent Award Centre.

The Association thanked the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar as National Director Michael Pizzarello and Kenneth Cardona assisted in the application process.

The award now set to be managed by the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association office in central Tangier.

“This historic appointment is a first for Northern Morocco and is in keeping with our Association’s aims to foster links at all levels with Gibraltar, our objective is to help young Moroccans to empower themselves and achieve betterment in life,” The Strait of Gibraltar Association said.

“We feel the Award will help achieve these objectives and together with our strong links with the Award in Gibraltar we are sure we will make a big and resounding difference in each and every young person who signs up for this Award.”

The Duke of Edinburgh International Award is a non-formal education and learning initiative which currently operates in over 130 countries and territories worldwide.

The award recognises the achievements of young people aged between 14 and 24 and was founded by Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1956.

