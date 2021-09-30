Strait of Gibraltar Association's visit to St Paul's school to give a talk on the Moroccan culture

Strait of Gibraltar Association's patrons, Henry and Priscilla Sacramento, were invited to give a talk to St Paul's school students as part of their Gibraltar history project, both said they were pleased they were to participate in the project and to show the students how rich the Moroccan culture is.

The children posed a number of questions to them both about their many adventures in Morocco.

The visit was part of the aims within Strait of Gibraltar Association to foster links between both countries.

Later, St. Paul’s famous bear was presented to the couple with a token of appreciation by the St. Paul's School headteacher Mr Aguilera on behalf of the students.