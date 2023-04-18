Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Apr, 2023

Features

Stylos competes in Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2023

Stylos Dance Studios recently competed at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier, with the group adding it is becoming their best season yet.

“This is no doubt becoming the best season yet for Stylos Dance Studios and it’s only the beginning,” a statement from Stylos said.

“A great last few days at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier.”

Stylos also commended Oceana Payne and Ella Hurtado.

“They achieved an insane 90 marks and above on 14 of 29 competing routines, plus highest score of the whole competition with ‘My Way’ - lyrical solo performed by Oceana Payne scoring an outstanding 95.83 marks,” Stylos said.

Stylos congratulated their team “for consistently putting on insane, jaw-dropping performances”.

RESULTS
Dancer Of The Globe Nominees – four out of total six
Oceana Payne
Amy Wink
Lewis Llamas
Anna Jimenez

Can You Dance? Scholarships
Dancer Of The Year Nominee - Oceana Payne
Ticket Scholarship - Ella Hurtado

1st Places - 17
Anna Pecino - Contemporary Solo
Heaven Bocarisa - Contemporary Solo
Anna Jimenez - Jazz Solo
Amy Wink - Lyrical Solo
Sophie Crosskey - Jazz Solo
Amy Wink - Acro Solo
Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas - Jazz Duet
Anna Pecino - Acro Solo
Oceana Payne - Acro Solo
Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Acro Duet/Trio
‘Ain’t That A Kick’ - Jazz Small Group
Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Lyrical Duet/Trio
Anna Jimenez - Lyrical Solo
‘9 To 5’ - Acro Small Group
‘Down To The River’ - Lyrical Large Group
Oceana Payne - Lyrical Solo
‘Speaking In Tongues’ - Contemporary Small Group

2nd Places - 7
Ella Hurtado - Acro Solo
Anna Pecino - Jazz Solo
Lewis Llamas - Lyrical Solo
Janelle Hendrick - Jazz Solo
Demi Linares - Lyrical Solo
Ella Hurtado - Showdance Solo
Anna Pecino & Marianne Hook - Acro Duet

3rd Places - 3
Marianne Hook - Acro Solo
Romi Wagner - Showdance Solo
Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook - Jazz Duet

