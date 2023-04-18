Stylos competes in Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier

Stylos Dance Studios recently competed at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier, with the group adding it is becoming their best season yet.

“This is no doubt becoming the best season yet for Stylos Dance Studios and it’s only the beginning,” a statement from Stylos said.

“A great last few days at the Global Dance Open Gibraltar Qualifier.”

Stylos also commended Oceana Payne and Ella Hurtado.

“They achieved an insane 90 marks and above on 14 of 29 competing routines, plus highest score of the whole competition with ‘My Way’ - lyrical solo performed by Oceana Payne scoring an outstanding 95.83 marks,” Stylos said.

Stylos congratulated their team “for consistently putting on insane, jaw-dropping performances”.

RESULTS

Dancer Of The Globe Nominees – four out of total six

Oceana Payne

Amy Wink

Lewis Llamas

Anna Jimenez

Can You Dance? Scholarships

Dancer Of The Year Nominee - Oceana Payne

Ticket Scholarship - Ella Hurtado

1st Places - 17

Anna Pecino - Contemporary Solo

Heaven Bocarisa - Contemporary Solo

Anna Jimenez - Jazz Solo

Amy Wink - Lyrical Solo

Sophie Crosskey - Jazz Solo

Amy Wink - Acro Solo

Janelle Hendrick & Lewis Llamas - Jazz Duet

Anna Pecino - Acro Solo

Oceana Payne - Acro Solo

Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Acro Duet/Trio

‘Ain’t That A Kick’ - Jazz Small Group

Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne - Lyrical Duet/Trio

Anna Jimenez - Lyrical Solo

‘9 To 5’ - Acro Small Group

‘Down To The River’ - Lyrical Large Group

Oceana Payne - Lyrical Solo

‘Speaking In Tongues’ - Contemporary Small Group

2nd Places - 7

Ella Hurtado - Acro Solo

Anna Pecino - Jazz Solo

Lewis Llamas - Lyrical Solo

Janelle Hendrick - Jazz Solo

Demi Linares - Lyrical Solo

Ella Hurtado - Showdance Solo

Anna Pecino & Marianne Hook - Acro Duet

3rd Places - 3

Marianne Hook - Acro Solo

Romi Wagner - Showdance Solo

Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook - Jazz Duet