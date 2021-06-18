Stylos ranks top 10 in AcroDance Competition

Stylos Dance Studio places within the top 10 in the Canadian founded Dynasty AcroDance and Aerial Competition held virtually.

Ella Hurtado with ‘20th Century Fox’ placed third in her age category and third overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) Junior Solo Division with a score of 94.73 and a Diamond Crown Award Classification.

Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa and Oceana Payne with ‘Dive In The Pool’ ranked sixth overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) All Ages Duet/Trio Division achieving 93.93 marks and a Gold Award Classification.

Megan Wink, Jyra Hendrick and Yuval Lahav with ‘Turn To Stone’ placed third in their age category and 10th overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) All Ages Duet/Trio Division scoring 93.37 and a Gold Award Classification.

Anna Jimenez with ‘Alive’ placing third in her age category ranked 10th overall in the Accelerated (Advanced) Intermediate Solo Division receiving 94.03 and a Diamond Crown Award Classification.

Janelle Hendrick with ‘Bangkok’ and Anna Pecino, Marianne Hook and Janelle Hendrick with ‘La Bamba’ also obtained a Gold Award Classification with a score between 91 and 93 but just missed out on the top 10 overalls.