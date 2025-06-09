Summer cultural workshops and activities announced for children

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced a programme of cultural activities for children and families as part of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority’s summer sports and leisure initiative.

The programme includes creative workshops, storytelling sessions and a Family Fun Day, running throughout July and early August.

A Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday July 5 at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery from 10am to 2pm. Activities include a storytelling session for children aged four and above, based on a recently launched children’s book about artist Gustavo Bacarisas. A “Sketch n Snack” activity for children aged six and over will also be part of the event. Tickets are available from Buytickets.gi.

A series of hands-on workshops will also take place at the GEMA Gallery every Thursday at 11am. Sessions will explore themes such as art, movement and storytelling, and include creative yoga with Kationa Matto, “Moving stories, masks, mime and magic” with Emma Macdonald, papercraft with Shane Dalmedo, and glow-in-the-dark painting with Lizanne Figueras and Kitchen Studios.

Workshops are suitable for children aged four to 12, depending on the session, and tickets are priced at £5 per child. Tickets are available from Buytickets.gi.

Free summer storytelling sessions will run every Tuesday at 10am from July 15 to August 5 for children aged three to seven. These sessions will be held at various outdoor and cultural locations, including Commonwealth Park, Campion Park, and the GEMA and Mario Finlayson National Art Galleries. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To book, call 200 78000 or email jmhlibrary@culture.gov.gi.

Gibraltar Cultural Services will also support The Mindspace Project’s “Summer Camp with a Difference”. Enquiries should be directed to summercamp@themindspaceproject.org.

For more information about any of the activities, contact development@culture.gov.gi.