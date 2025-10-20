Supported Employment Programme providers thanked at appreciation event

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, hosted a Supported Employment Programme Appreciation and Information Session at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

The event brought together over 50 Supported Employment placement providers. Mr Santos, alongside the Ministry’s Principal Secretary, April Smart-Devincenzi, thanked attendees for their ongoing collaboration and support of the programme. He highlighted the importance of teamwork between providers, individuals and the Supported Employment Team.

The session included a series of presentations and testimonials from service users, providers and Ministry staff, both in person and by video. Programme employees spoke about what employment means to them, while Nicole Stevens, People Director at Bassadone Automotive Group, shared her experience as an inclusive employer. She noted the importance of offering opportunities to a diverse workforce and valuing a broad range of skillsets and perspectives.

A presentation on Reasonable Adjustments was delivered by Jenny Victory, Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, who reaffirmed the SNDO’s commitment to supporting employers throughout the programme.

Supported Employment Manager Louiseanne Mifsud provided an update on the programme’s progress over the past year, including key developments aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening collaboration.

Ms Mifsud also announced a logo rebrand for the Supported Employment Programme and the launch of the new Inclusive Employer initiative. The initiative recognises organisations that promote inclusive hiring and support individuals in meaningful employment opportunities.

Mr Santos said: “Our goal is to build a truly inclusive workforce where every individual’s potential is recognised and supported.”

“The Inclusive Employer initiative represents a shared commitment to equality, opportunity and collaboration.”

“Our Supported Employment team and providers will continue driving change to ensure that inclusivity becomes the standard in Gibraltar’s workplaces.”