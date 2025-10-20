Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Supported Employment Programme providers thanked at appreciation event

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, hosted a Supported Employment Programme Appreciation and Information Session at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall.

The event brought together over 50 Supported Employment placement providers. Mr Santos, alongside the Ministry’s Principal Secretary, April Smart-Devincenzi, thanked attendees for their ongoing collaboration and support of the programme. He highlighted the importance of teamwork between providers, individuals and the Supported Employment Team.

The session included a series of presentations and testimonials from service users, providers and Ministry staff, both in person and by video. Programme employees spoke about what employment means to them, while Nicole Stevens, People Director at Bassadone Automotive Group, shared her experience as an inclusive employer. She noted the importance of offering opportunities to a diverse workforce and valuing a broad range of skillsets and perspectives.

A presentation on Reasonable Adjustments was delivered by Jenny Victory, Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, who reaffirmed the SNDO’s commitment to supporting employers throughout the programme.
Supported Employment Manager Louiseanne Mifsud provided an update on the programme’s progress over the past year, including key developments aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening collaboration.

Ms Mifsud also announced a logo rebrand for the Supported Employment Programme and the launch of the new Inclusive Employer initiative. The initiative recognises organisations that promote inclusive hiring and support individuals in meaningful employment opportunities.

Mr Santos said: “Our goal is to build a truly inclusive workforce where every individual’s potential is recognised and supported.”

“The Inclusive Employer initiative represents a shared commitment to equality, opportunity and collaboration.”

“Our Supported Employment team and providers will continue driving change to ensure that inclusivity becomes the standard in Gibraltar’s workplaces.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Three Gibraltarian women embark on life-changing Washington leadership program 

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

DPC greenlights Queen’s Gate Waters development

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian street names installed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural identity

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Second ‘Seat of Hope’ unveiled at Europa Point

20th October 2025

Local News
Delegate sought for UK Youth Parliament event in London

20th October 2025

Local News
Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after sea pursuit

20th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian street names installed to celebrate multilingualism and cultural identity

20th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025