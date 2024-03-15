Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Supported Needs and Disability Office attend onference on autism

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2024

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Supported Employment team attended the online Annual Professionals’ Conference on empowering professionals to understand autistic experiences.

The Conference explored themes related to autism such as exceeding expectations, dispelling myths, autism and anxiety and systematic disadvantages and understanding how this could affect autistic people in the workplace.

“This Conference has been a chance for the entire office to understand more about experiencing Autism and how we can support persons with autism and their families,” said Jenny. Victory the Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager.

“It is important to note that although the conference has been on Autism, the theories and skills learnt are still applicable when supporting persons with other neurodiversities. This is because Autism is a wide ranging spectrum with many comorbidities."

Most Read

Local News

£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Local News

Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

In the Commons, Brexit wounds fester in exchanges on Gibraltar

Tue 12th Mar, 2024

Brexit

June EU election need not mean end to treaty talks, CM tells Parliament

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Lord Cameron ‘confident of good agreement’ in Gib treaty talks

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Inspector Barker retires from the RGP

15th March 2024

Local News
European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

15th March 2024

Local News
RGP welcomes 16 new officers in Passing Out Parade

15th March 2024

Local News
£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

14th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024