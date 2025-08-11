Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Surgical waiting times reduced by 14 weeks at GHA

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has announced a reduction in surgical waiting times at the Gibraltar Health Authority, with the median wait for all procedures falling from 23 weeks in 2022 to nine weeks as of August 2025.

This 14-week improvement is part of a targeted effort to reduce pressure on the GHA and improve patient outcomes.

The most marked progress has been in orthopaedics, where the median wait time has decreased from 40 weeks in 2022 to seven weeks. The improvement follows clinical and operational measures aimed at increasing theatre throughput, enhancing coordination across surgical teams and prioritising patients with the greatest need.

The Minister said: “These figures represent a clear and measurable improvement in the amount of time people have to wait for surgery.”

“Whilst I fully acknowledge that we still need to improve waiting lists in other areas, behind every reduced waiting time is a patient whose quality of life has been improved more quickly.”

“This significant reduction in surgical waiting times has only been possible through the commitment and professionalism of our clinical teams at the GHA who I wish to publicly thank.”

