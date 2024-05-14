Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Features

Surianne keeps ‘Fighting On’

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2024

Local singer/songwriter Surianne will independently release her fourth single, titled ‘Fighting On’, on Thursday May 16.

“‘Fighting On’ brings a different and more sombre style in sound that compliments her collection of previously released songs, namely ‘She Flies’, ‘Crazy’ and ‘My Angel’,” a statement said.

“Expect spiced up blues with a modern twist, topped with a hint of rock and lyrics that ‘aim to empower and inspire the listener to fight on, no matter how hard the journey may be’.”

The song was produced in collaboration with Louis Chipolina (bass), Albert Gonzalez (drums), Chris Johnson (keyboard), Nigel Canepa (guitar) and Dani ‘Perro’ Chipolina (percussion), and recorded by sound engineer and musician Dani Fa (Melon Diesel/Taxi).

The music video, which is produced by Fabio Barrale, includes scenes filmed at various locations in Gibraltar such as the Convent, The Queen’s Picturehouse and Eatery and the Lighthouse.

Surianne has also been busy in the studio with Louis Chipolina and her live band, recording new material with sound engineer Charlie Moore.

She also returns to the stage with her live band on June 28th at The Arena, Ocean Village and to the ‘Eyes Have It Music Festival’ in Duffield, Derby, on Saturday July 6.

Her latest single is available via online music platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and VEVO.

For further information, follow Surianne on her social platforms or visit www.surianne.com.

