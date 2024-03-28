Surianne to release new single soon
Local singer/songwriter Surianne will release her third single ‘She Flies’ on Wednesday, April 3. The singer explained that ‘She Flies’ is a song she wrote during her university days at Nottingham. The inspiration for this song comes from her flatmate’s desire to be free and seek travel and adventure across the world. She added that...
