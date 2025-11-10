Survey finds 77% of PCC users satisfied as taskforce reviews next steps

A patient feedback survey found 77% of respondents were satisfied or very satisfied with their overall experience at the Primary Care Centre.

The survey, which drew feedback from 181 patients, also found that 90% were able to discuss all of their health concerns during their appointment and 77% rated the PCC’s cleanliness and comfort as good or excellent.

In respect of access to appointments, the survey found that 37% of respondents experienced difficulty with the process of booking an appointment, but the remaining 63% of respondents found it very easy or somewhat easy.

The survey also showed that with respect to waiting times 72% of patients said they were being seen on time or within 20 minutes of their scheduled appointment.

However, it was noted that some waited longer.

The results of a Primary Care Centre Patient Feedback Survey “will drive the next set of improvements” according to the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

The feedback from the survey, which is published today, “shows that we are improving and that most patients are satisfied with the care and support they receive, and that is thanks to the dedication of our staff,” she said.

The findings show “positive levels of confidence” in the PCC.

The survey also drew 142 written comments offering suggestions for improvements.

These included enhancing the phone booking experience, clearer communication when patients are called for their appointment and small adjustments to the waiting area to support comfort and flow.

The survey was open throughout the month of September and was designed to be as accessible as possible.

Patients could complete it online, fill in a physical form at the PCC, or scan QR codes displayed across both the PCC and St Bernard’s Hospital during that month.

The results were presented to the PCC Taskforce last week and will form the basis for the next phase of improvements at the PCC.

A considerable number of constructive suggestions were made, many of which will now be discussed in detail by the taskforce, the Government said in a statement.

“I launched this Patient Feedback Survey because I want to make sure that the Primary Care Centre is getting it right for patients,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said.

“For many, this is the first point of contact with the GHA, so the experience here really matters.”

“At the same time, patients have been clear about where they want to see further change and improvement, and I am determined to deliver it.”

“The results were presented to the PCC Taskforce and will drive the next set of improvements.”

“I am working hard on this, and I will continue doing so because patients deserve a Primary Care Centre that works well for them."

SURVEY BREAKDOWN

There were 13 questions in the survey, with 181 respondents noting that the date of their most recent visit to the PCC took place during July, August and September 2025, indicating that the feedback largely represents current and recent patient experiences from summer onwards.

The age group 65 and older filled out the survey the most and accounted for one third of respondents, followed by 55 to 64-year olds. After those age groups, the younger the patients the fewer who took part in the questionnaire.

The survey showed that 57% of people booked their appointment over the phone, 23% did so online, with the balance booking either in person or via a GP.

Drilling down into how easy it was to book the appointment, 20% found it difficult while 17% found it very difficult. 35% of respondents found it somewhat easy and 28% found it very easy.

The vast majority of PCC appointments, 86%, were with a GP and the remaining 14% were either with a nurse (12%) or unspecified.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed saw a nurse for either the Well Person Unit or Dermatology Service.

The next most used service was Phlebotomy, followed by blood pressure clinic and finally the infection clinic. However, 19% were also seen by a nurse classed under ‘Other’. This does not include the diabetes nurse, the wound clinic or ECG.

Of the number of patients visiting their doctor, 38% had only one health concern, 27% had two to discuss, 17% had three, 5% had between four to six concerns and finally 2% had more than seven issues they discussed with their GP. 11% of respondents did not specify.

Nearly a quarter of respondents were seen on time, at 23.8%, and a further 21% were seen in under 10 minutes of their scheduled appointment. A further 27.6% waited 10 to 20 minutes, 12.1% had to wait for up to a half hour, 7.7% waiting for up to 40 minutes, 2.76% up to 50 minutes, 1% up to an hour and 4% had to wait for over an hour to see their doctor.

Most appointments, 43%, were five to ten minutes in length, 33% were ten to 15 minutes, 16% took less than five minutes, but 8% took over 15 minutes.

And while some may have waited to see their doctor, 90% of patients were able to discuss all of their concerns during the appointment, with the remaining 10% stating they did not.

Of these, 59% felt their health concerns were completely addressed, 28% said that while their concerns were addressed, they did not feel they were completely addressed. 7% felt their health concerns were not really addressed and 6% felt they were not addressed at all.

Respondents were also asked to rate the cleanliness and comfort of the PCC, with nearly half stating it was good, and 30% calling it excellent. 19% described it as fair, 3% as poor and only 1% believed it to be very poor.

Rating their overall satisfaction with their experience at the PCC, 42.5% said they were very satisfied, 33.7% were somewhat satisfied. 13.3% were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

However, 5.5% were somewhat dissatisfied and a further 5% very dissatisfied.