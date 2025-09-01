Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO) has announced a temporary suspension of postal items containing goods destined for the United States.

The measure follows a White House Executive Order of July 30, 2025, which introduced new requirements for the handling and customs processing of inbound goods mail. As a result, Royal Mail and other international postal operators have suspended the transit of parcels and goods to the USA. Gibraltar, as part of this global network, is affected by the decision.

The suspension applies only to items containing goods. Standard letters, documents and other correspondence are not affected and continue to be processed and delivered to the USA as normal. The RGPO has contacted regular service users impacted by the change and confirmed that no mail items are currently stranded in transit.

The RGPO is working with Royal Mail and international postal partners to restore services as soon as possible and will provide further updates when available.

For more information, the public can contact the RGPO Customer Service Centre on +350 200 75714 or at cco@post.gi