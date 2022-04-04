This Wednesday Table Tennis celebrates World Table Tennis Day.

Celebrated every 6th April since 2015 worldwide, the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association (GTTA) celebrated it in 2018 and 2019, not having since been able to due to Covid.

The event returns this Wednesday at the MUGA facilities at Bayside Sports Complex where the public are invited to participate.

The facilities at the MUGA will be open to general public from 3pm - 8pm . Everyone can come in and play the sport for free . Equipment will be available and GTTA members will be on site if assistance is needed or requested . “The ITTF urges member associations that we use the occasion as a vehicle for peace,” said a spokesperson.