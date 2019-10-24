Teachers’ union adds voice of concern over civil service reform

The teachers union Gibraltar NASUWT has expressed concern over the civil service reforms announced by the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, this week.

In a statement the union said: “The proposed reforms will have an impact on our members and therefore as a union we agree with the GGCA and Unite, that prior to any reforms being introduced, there should be consultation and frank discussions on what the Chief Secretary is proposing.”

The programme of reforms already drew flak from the white collar union, the GGCA, who claimed it had not been informed or consulted on the move.

As a result of which the GSD called on the Government to ensure that constructive consultation takes place and that any subsequent measures are not “rammed through” without proper discussion.