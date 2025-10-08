Teachers’ union raises concerns over ‘escalating violence in schools’ 

Gibraltar NASUWT has raised urgent concerns following the circulation of videos on social media showing a violent altercation between two secondary school students, during which teachers and members of the public were required to intervene.

The teachers’ union said the incident highlights the absence of a comprehensive Safe Handling Policy and reiterated that the Department of Education has not provided school staff with the policy despite repeated requests.

According to Gibraltar NASUWT, the latest incident is not isolated.

The union said it had received reports of increasing violence and assaults against staff, including in some primary schools, and noted that teachers and SNLSAs are left without the necessary training in safe restraint or de-escalation techniques.

In a statement, the union criticised the Department of Education for not addressing these issues through open dialogue.

It also expressed concern that head teachers are being discouraged from suspending violent pupils and that an overemphasis on inclusion is putting both staff and students at risk.

“What we have witnessed today in these WhatsApp videos that are being widely shared in our community is the tip of the iceberg,” the union said in a statement.

“What lies beneath the surface happens within the walls of our educational institutions on a regular basis, putting teachers and SNLSAs at risk of harm.”

“Much to the union’s dismay, we have brought this to the attention of the Department of Education repeatedly, but have been brushed off and labelled punitive for highlighting the inadequacy of a restorative approach to behaviour that is clearly failing us all.”

“The shocking scenes of boys fighting in the street outside Westside school and entering Varyl Begg Estate, with a mob following them and cheering should make our Government reflect long and hard about whether it is time to abandon new age gimmicks and restore discipline in our schools.”

The union warned that the situation is escalating and referred to a previous incident in which a Deputy Headteacher retired early after sustaining injuries in a serious assault at school.

Gibraltar NASUWT has called on the Department to act decisively and work collaboratively to improve safety in schools.