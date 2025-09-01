Technology key to streamlining GHA and boosting efficiency, Arias Vasquez says
The GHA has all the elements needed to become a hugely successful healthcare institution on a par with top NHS trusts, Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Health, said, as she outlined ongoing work to bolster services and streamline systems to further improve efficiency and patient care. In an interview with the Chronicle, Mrs Arias...
