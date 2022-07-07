Teenagers arrested for arson

A 16-year old boy and a 14-year old girl were arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to a car that was found on fire in Devil’s Tower Road Car Park on Tuesday morning.

The teenagers were arrested by the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department late on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following an interview in the presence of appropriate adults, both suspects were released on bail pending further enquiries, a spokesman for the RGP said.

“At present, there is nothing to link the suspects with other recent fires in Gibraltar,” the spokesman added, while the investigation continues.