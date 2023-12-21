Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation
Gibraltar and Spain on Thursday both signalled progress in the negotiation for a treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the EU, even while tempering expectation as to when a breakthrough might be announced. Answering questions in Parliament from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said negotiators were “very optimistic...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here