Thu 12th Jun, 2025

Ten Royal Gibraltar Police officers promoted to Sergeant and Inspector

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2025

Ten officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police have been promoted to the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector following a selection process overseen by representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Three officers have been promoted to the rank of Inspector. Police Sergeant Mark Perry, who has seven years of service and is currently serving as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Department. Police Sergeant Daniel Ruffle, who has 25 years of policing service, including 11 years with the Royal Gibraltar Police. He is currently serving in a uniformed Response Team. And Police Sergeant Mark Garratt, who has 20 years of service and is also currently serving in a uniformed Response Team.

Seven officers have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Police Constable Carrie-Anne Looseley, who has eight years of policing service, including six years with the Royal Gibraltar Police. She is currently part of a uniformed Response Team. Police Constable Alistair Noguera, who has five years of service and is currently serving as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police Constable Stefan Figueras, who has nine years of service and is currently assigned to a uniformed Response Team. Police Constable Ryan Castle, who has three and a half years of service and is also serving in a uniformed Response Team.

Police Constable Alfred Garcia, who has 20 years of service and is currently based in the Digital Forensics Unit. Police Constable Jenaika Ferrary, who has six and a half years of service and is currently serving as a detective with the Safeguarding Team.

And Police Constable James Quigley, who has five years of service and is currently part of a uniformed Response Team.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Cathal Yeats, said: “I would like to congratulate the officers who have been successful in this promotion process. The Royal Gibraltar Police is investing in values-based leadership, and these officers will be key to this.”

“Offering to serve in a leadership position is an individual choice; I would encourage the successful officers to lead with humility and dignity.”

“I also take this opportunity to thank those who were unsuccessful on this occasion. I encourage them to both continue to give of their best in their service to the community and to consider putting themselves forwards for promotion in the future.”

