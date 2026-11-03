Tenerife player Jesus De Miguel dies after on-field collision

By Jamie Gardner, Press Association Chief Sports Reporter

Tenerife player Jesus De Miguel has died after an on-field collision in a match on Monday, his club have announced.

The collision occurred as Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono raced from his goal to challenge De Miguel for the ball in stoppage time of a Spanish second-tier game.

The Canary Islands club said in a statement on Tuesday: “Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesus de Miguel Alameda.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.

“We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones…that today weep for this cruel outcome. The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments.”

Late on Monday night Tenerife issued a statement confirming De Miguel had been admitted to hospital and was initially described as “stable despite the severity of his condition”.

An update in the early hours of Tuesday morning said his condition had “worsened neurologically”.

Owono was immediately sent off after he charged out of his goal to challenge De Miguel in the centre circle, his knee appearing to connect with the Tenerife player’s head.

Andorra and Tenerife players beckoned on medical staff immediately and appeared visibly upset by De Miguel’s condition.

The match was suspended after the incident.

Opponents Andorra issued a statement on X which read: “With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife. Rest in peace.”

LaLiga said in a statement: “We wish to express our deep sadness over the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We share in the grief of his family, his loved ones, and @CDTOficial during these very difficult times. All our affection and support. Rest in peace.”

Owono’s representatives have been contacted for comment by the Press Association.

Meanwhile, other Spanish clubs posted messages of condolence to Tenerife and De Miguel’s family.

Barcelona said: “From FC Barcelona, we are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Jesus de Miguel, CD Tenerife player. Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times.”

Real Madrid said the club “wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club and all his loved ones”.

In an interview with Television Canaria, LaLiga president Javier Tebas expressed his profound shock at the news, and pledged to make the league’s resources available to the club and the family.

He also said he would speak with Tenerife to consider postponing their next match, given the circumstances and the immense emotional difficulty of returning to competition this weekend.

He also raised the possibility of organising a joint tribute involving clubs from both divisions of professional football, while emphasising the need for reflection before deciding on specific measures.

Tebas stressed that support for the family and Tenerife must continue not only in these immediate moments, but also throughout the coming weeks.