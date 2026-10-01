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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Sports

The 2026 City Mountainbike Eliminator Series Returns this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
1st October 2026

The 2026 City Mountainbike Eliminator Series arrives on the Rock of Gibraltar this weekend, bringing back top European city mountain biking competition.

The event, which has been held annually in Gibraltar in recent years, will see the Rock host the final event of the season, deciding the eventual winner of the European tour.

According to City Mountainbike’s official website, with just the Gibraltar round left: “Hungarian Lora Oravecz and Czech Simon Nemec are leading the Eliminator Series standings. Oravecz finished sixth in Girona and now has a 42-point lead over UCI World Champion Gaia Tormena. In the men’s category, Nemec was eighth in Girona, just enough to take the leader’s jersey back from European champion Jakob Klemencic. There’s now a tiny six-point margin between the two.”

Girona, in Spain, hosted the previous round of the Eliminator Series before the competition heads to Gibraltar.

MEN’S RESULTS – CITY MOUNTAINBIKE ELIMINATOR SERIES – GIRONA

1. Alberto Mingorance (ESP)
2. Edvin Lindh (SWE)
3. Killian Hampiaux (FRA)
4. Lorenzo Serres (FRA)
5. Haritz Felix Azurmendi (ESP)

WOMEN’S RESULTS – CITY MOUNTAINBIKE ELIMINATOR SERIES – GIRONA

1. Marion Fromberger (GER)
2. Margaux Borrelly (FRA)
3. Cynthia Boivinet (FRA)
4. Ainara Elbusto (ESP)
5. Elena Dal Ben (ITA)

Gibraltar will host the final round on a 523m track at Europa Point, with the race programme set for this Sunday, October 4.

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