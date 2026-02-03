Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

The big upset after Hound Dogs win in Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd February 2026

Looking back at the start of the Peninsula Rock Cup, we bring you some images of what was the biggest upset of the week after holders FCB Magpies knocked out by FC Hound Dogs on penalties after a 0-0. This was Hound Dogs first cup run as a member of the senior Gibraltar Football League. Previous competitions were played as part of the intermediate League or second division (before the latter was abandoned). Notably Hound Dogs last season fell 17-0 at the hands of Brunos Magpies, before the latter went on to win the final and claim a place in European competitions, forcing Europa who had finished third in the league to miss out. Neither side have this season progressed into the next round of the Rock Cup with Bruno Magpies and Europa also joining St Joseph as earlier departures in the competition.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

