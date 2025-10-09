The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award – Gibraltar Adventurous journey training

This weekend, October 10 to 12, a group of 11 participants, from the Open Award Centre l, who are undertaking their Gold Award, will travel to Spain to undertake training for the Adventurous Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the area of Castellar de la Frontera where they will carry out activities such as camp craft, map reading and navigation as well as hiking in the area.

The participants, whose ages range from 17 and 18 years, are undertaking this first training event in preparation for their qualifying Adventurous Journey next year.

Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, so, get involved you will not regret it!