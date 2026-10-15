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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Sports

The Gibraltar Triathlon 2026

By Guest Contributor
15th October 2026

By Anya Randall

The Gibraltar International Bank Triathlon 2026 brought a spectacular day of racing to the Rock on Sunday the 11th of October. The events started early morning and finished shortly before noon, showcasing the excellence of multi-sport in Gibraltar through promising youngsters and experienced triathletes.
The event was organised by the dedicated volunteers of the Gibraltar Triathlon Association, who generously gave their time to prepare the course and ensure everything was ready for the 9 am start. Alongside their devoted support, the enthusiasm of the competitors and the supportive audience created a brilliant atmosphere of perseverance. The races followed the order of the Kids Duathlon, Youth Triathlon and the Adult Team Relay, bringing athletes of all ages together through the determination to the sport.
The day got off to a strong start with the Kids Duathlon, presenting keen and promising athletes with 6-year-old Henry Baczynski securing first place in his age group and 8-year-old Louis Gordon achieving the win after battling it out with Alex Podesta despite being neck and neck for the majority of the race. Every child delivered a strong performance, impressing the audience and parents with their remarkable resilience. The Youth Triathlon showcased a spectacular display of local talent, especially 14-year-old twins Olivia and Sophie Roberts Patterson who soared past both gender groups by at least one whole minute for the gruelling 200m swim, 4km bike and 1km run.
The Adult’s team ‘Repeat Offenders’ did exactly as promised and claimed first place for two years in a row, maintaining first place throughout the swim, bike and run. Overall, the event highlighted the extraordinary level of local athleticism with impressive performances across the age groups.
The GTA president Chris Walker was very pleased by the outcome of this event and this years’ record in participation. He is already looking forward to next year’s event. If you would like to know more about triathlon, find us on Facebook under ‘Gibraltar Triathlon’.

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