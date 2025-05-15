Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th May, 2025

Local News

The Governor visits RSM Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2025

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, visited the offices of RSM Gibraltar, where he was welcomed by CEO Moe Cohen and Managing Director Mark Benady.

During the visit, Mr Cohen and Mr Benady outlined RSM Gibraltar’s role as part of RSM International, a global professional network offering services in accountancy, audit, advisory, fund administration, tax and fiduciary. The Governor met employees from across the firm and spoke with staff about their work, including members of the Filipino community employed at the firm.

The visit concluded with a lunch with the company’s directors, during which topics discussed included the financial services industry in Gibraltar, the proposed UK/EU treaty, and related opportunities and challenges.

Mr Cohen said: “We are incredibly appreciative of His Excellency for the genuine interest displayed during his visit. We are all proud of the work that we do and of how seriously we take our responsibilities in servicing the needs of our clients, and it was a privilege to put this across to Sir Ben.”

