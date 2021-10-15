The Rock Shadows throwback to the 60s tonight

Tonight ‘The Rock Shadows’, a tribute band of Cliff Richard’s band The Shadows, will revisiting the 60s with a live performance.

Cliff Richard and his band The Shadows had have 12 Number 1s singles in the 60s and in Gibraltar six musicians share a passion for he Shadows and the music they made together with Cliff Richard.

The Rock Shadows are Emilio Porro (Drums), John Mascarenhas (keyboards), Tony Cruz (Bass Guitar), Douglas Ghio (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Eric Abudarham (Rhythm Guitar/Vocals).

They have been out of action for the past three years and after two long lockdowns and they decided to accept MAG's invitation and perform at the Inces Hall as part of the Autumn Festival.

The audience can expect all the hits played by these top local musicians and helping them sing a few songs will be Yusef Moudden.

Yusef been gigging constantly in Gibraltar and enjoyed a very successful summer with his outstanding acoustic sets.

This will be a new experience for him, having never performed with a band before.

MAG said rehearsals been going extremely well and both Yusef and the Band are very excited to deliver a great show.

Before The Rock Shadows take the stage, there will be a 20 minute acoustic set by talented young musician Della Slade.

She been a fundamental piece in the successful MAG Youth Nights.

Her experience with her band Ace Of Slades has helped her develop as a musician and on Friday she will be performing 60s hits which we know the crowd will love.

The event will be held at 7.30pm in Inces Hall.

This event is organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Tickets are still available on the buy tickets website or can be purchased at the door.