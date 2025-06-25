Therapeutic counselling introduced at HM Prison Gibraltar

The Care Agency has been providing therapeutic counselling services at HM Prison Gibraltar since December 5, 2024, as part of a wider rehabilitation initiative aimed at supporting the psychological, emotional and behavioural needs of inmates.

The service is designed to contribute to a safer prison environment, reduce reoffending, and assist in the reintegration of inmates into society.

Since its introduction, the counselling service has supported 22 inmates through more than 120 individual sessions. Common issues addressed include relationship concerns, impulse control, anger management, substance misuse and childhood trauma.

Inmates who choose to engage with the service are assessed within one week of admission and work with the prison counsellor to develop a tailored treatment plan.

The counselling offers inmates a safe space to discuss the challenges of prison life, their past behaviours, and their aspirations for the future.

Plans for the service include group therapy sessions and a programme of workshops and presentations on topics such as decision making, drug and alcohol misuse, anxiety, social reintegration, mental health, self-control and positive relationships.

The service operates in collaboration with the Prison GP, Hospital Officers, Prison Management and Gibraltar Mental Health Services to provide holistic support for inmates’ physical, psychological and emotional needs.