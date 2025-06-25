Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Therapeutic counselling introduced at HM Prison Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2025

The Care Agency has been providing therapeutic counselling services at HM Prison Gibraltar since December 5, 2024, as part of a wider rehabilitation initiative aimed at supporting the psychological, emotional and behavioural needs of inmates.

The service is designed to contribute to a safer prison environment, reduce reoffending, and assist in the reintegration of inmates into society.

Since its introduction, the counselling service has supported 22 inmates through more than 120 individual sessions. Common issues addressed include relationship concerns, impulse control, anger management, substance misuse and childhood trauma.

Inmates who choose to engage with the service are assessed within one week of admission and work with the prison counsellor to develop a tailored treatment plan.

The counselling offers inmates a safe space to discuss the challenges of prison life, their past behaviours, and their aspirations for the future.

Plans for the service include group therapy sessions and a programme of workshops and presentations on topics such as decision making, drug and alcohol misuse, anxiety, social reintegration, mental health, self-control and positive relationships.

The service operates in collaboration with the Prison GP, Hospital Officers, Prison Management and Gibraltar Mental Health Services to provide holistic support for inmates’ physical, psychological and emotional needs.

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Feetham Brussels-bound for meetings ahead of European Parliament vote on EU high-risk list

Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Local News

Azopardi urges ‘realism and political honesty’ in treaty debate

Mon 23rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Features

Paamoa Community Choir holds summer concert

Tue 24th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rooke loan repayments under way as project awaits fire safety clearance

25th June 2025

Local News
Equality Ministry's Pride initiative ‘Closets are for Clothes, not People’ now on display

25th June 2025

Local News
Autumn Bookmark Competition 2025 launched as part of cultural programme

25th June 2025

Local News
Unite the Union Gibraltar reaffirms support for LGBTQ+ community ahead of Pride Day

25th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025