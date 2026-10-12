Third round of COVID-19 Fund applications opens

The Gibraltar Government has opened a third round of applications to the COVID-19 Fund, following allocations of approximately £845,000 to health and care projects in the first two rounds.

Individuals, organisations, charities and community groups can submit proposals by 4.30pm on November 20.

The fund was established through donations from members of the public and commercial entities during the pandemic to support Gibraltar’s health and care services.

The first round of allocations in January 2025 committed approximately £585,000 to projects including hospital accessibility improvements, clinical equipment, community health initiatives and specialist workforce training.

A second round, launched in September 2025, received 37 applications and resulted in allocations of approximately £260,000 following consideration by the independent COVID-19 Fund Referral Panel.

The panel, comprising three healthcare professionals and two lay members, will assess the new applications against established criteria.

Eligible projects must promote physical or mental health, improve the patient or public experience through investment in equipment, provide sustainable improvements to health and care services, or develop the workforce through learning and training.

The fund will not make awards to a single charity or individual, support new jobs that increase recurrent expenditure, or finance ongoing projects that already have funding from other sources.

Applicants must consider how their projects will continue once the initial funding has been spent. The aim is to deliver lasting benefits without requiring ongoing financial support from the fund or the Government.

“The COVID-19 Fund belongs to the people of Gibraltar, and I am pleased that we are now able to open a third round of applications,” said Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care and Business.

“The first two rounds have enabled this generosity to be directed towards a wide range of projects supporting our health and care services, our workforce and the wellbeing of our community.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said the third round would provide an opportunity to invest the remaining funds in projects with lasting benefits.

“I encourage individuals, organisations, charities and community groups with proposals that meet the established criteria to come forward and submit their ideas for consideration.”

Applications should be emailed to covidfund@gibraltar.gov.gi.