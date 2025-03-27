‘This is going to be a high-scoring festival’
Distinguished theatre director and historian Tristan Marshall is currently adjudicating this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival with 16 performances throughout the week-long event. In today’s edition Mr Marshall spoke about what he looks out for when judging and the high standard of performances he has seen so far. This week theatre groups from Gibraltar and...
