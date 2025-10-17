Thornleigh students share Gibraltar internship experience at Bolton open day

A group of Thornleigh students who visited Gibraltar this summer for a two-week Nautilus internship have showcased their experience during a recent open day in Bolton.

The event provided an opportunity for the students to share what they learned during their time in Gibraltar and to highlight the value of the internship programme.

Following the success of the visit, plans are already underway for another group to travel to Gibraltar.

Nautilus said the initiative continues to place Gibraltar on the map as an ideal destination.