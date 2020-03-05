Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Thousands of UK cancers avoidable, says charity

By Press Association
5th March 2020

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

Almost 150,000 cancers diagnosed in the UK every year could be prevented if the nation was healthier, a charity has claimed.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) said that 366,303 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2017 - more than 1,000 people every day.

But the charity has estimated that 147,000 of these cancers could be prevented with healthier lifestyles.

It said that around 40% of cancers could be avoided if people stopped smoking, ate healthy foods, were active and maintained a healthy weight.

Other ways include drinking less alcohol, eating no more than three portions of red meat a week and little if any processed meat, breastfeeding where possible and being safe in the sun, the WCRF said.

"When we hear the word cancer, we often think of it as something inevitable that can't be avoided," said Susannah Brown, head of research interpretation at WCRF.

"However, about 40% of all cancers could be prevented. Eating a healthy diet, being more active each day and maintaining a healthy weight are, after not smoking, the most important ways to reduce cancer risk.

"So, we want to change the narrative so that people feel empowered to make healthier choices, instead of feeling defeatist about cancer as an inevitable future."

Caroline Cerny, alliance lead at the Obesity Health Alliance, added: "Our environment is flooded with unhealthy food which can overwhelm families and make healthy eating extremely challenging.

"The Government has a key role to play in shaping an environment that supports health. A key part of this is addressing the tide of junk food marketing with a 9pm watershed on junk food adverts and restrictions on promotions."

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Man in self-isolation describes prison van journey home

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Children and parents urged to 'share a million stories' to mark World Book Day

5th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Labour warns of 'America first' approach in trade talks

5th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

5th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Britain's loneliest dog looking for new home after 439 days in RSPCA care

4th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020