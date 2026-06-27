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Sat 27th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Three entertaining Midweek League matches provided plenty of runs

By Stephen Ignacio
27th June 2026

Three entertaining Midweek League matches provided plenty of runs, wickets and dramatic moments this week, with big victories for Loggers CC, Bavaria CC and Rugby CC.
The week's action got underway on Monday, June 22, when Loggers CC eased to a seven-wicket victory over Pirates CC Midweek. Chasing a modest target of 105, Loggers made light work of the total, thanks largely to an explosive innings from Axel HansonShah, who smashed 33 runs from just 14 deliveries. Earlier, Virender Gill and Shnujan Varadharajah had done the damage with the ball, sharing six wickets between them to restrict Pirates.
Tuesday saw the most one-sided result of the week as Bavaria CC produced a dominant all-round display to overwhelm Pirates CC Women by 203 runs. Bavaria piled up an imposing 230 for 3 before an excellent bowling performance, led by James Attwood, Alex Sawyer and Sajan Singh, completed a comprehensive victory.
The week's fixtures concluded on Wednesday, June 24, with Rugby CC securing a convincing 41-run win over Tarik Development CC. Harsh Mangat top-scored with 33 as Rugby posted 186 before successfully defending their total, with Lucas Goulding leading the bowling attack by claiming three wickets.
The three matches provided spectators with an entertaining mix of aggressive batting, regular wickets and several standout individual performances, setting the stage for another competitive round of Midweek League fixtures next week.

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