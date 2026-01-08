Three national records broken before end of 2025

The end of 2025 saw three of Gibraltar’s young athletes set national records after competing at the I Control Federativo FAA Short Track in Antequera, as well as at local events.

Now a regular fixture for Gibraltar’s runners, the competition in Antequera has consistently helped local athletes raise their level against regional opposition, often returning with personal best performances. Once again, the event proved fruitful, with three Gibraltar national records broken across senior and youth categories.

In the indoor long jump, Rhy Byrne claimed both the U23 and senior men’s national records with a leap of 6.15 metres.

Charlotte Peat also made history, setting new Gibraltar women’s national records in the 60m indoor event in both the U18 and U20 categories with a time of 8.18 seconds. That performance also equalled the existing U23 and senior national records.

Away from Antequera and on home soil, Julian Turnock continued his run of personal bests, producing yet another national record in the 6kg shot put. The new mark was recorded at the 2025 Shot Put Meet 4.