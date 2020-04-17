Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing Foundation

Peter Byrne

By Press Association
17th April 2020

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

TikTok has donated £5 million to a nursing fund supporting frontline health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The donation has been made to the RCN Foundation, part of the Royal College of Nursing Group, and its Covid-19 Healthcare Support Appeal.

The video app said the donation would help with emergency funding for frontline workers, including practical and psychological support to nurses, midwives, healthcare support workers, paramedics, physiotherapists, cleaners and porters during and after the pandemic.

It came as the video-sharing platform revealed that TikTok videos celebrating NHS and other healthcare workers reached 330 million in one month, a 5,000% increase on four weeks ago, according to the app.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The whole country has been overwhelmed by the dedication and professionalism of all of our health and social care heroes battling against this global pandemic.

“I know the extraordinary pressures this virus has brought to professional and private lives, and I’m delighted that TikTok is supporting the RCN Foundation, which brings so much support to so many.”

According to the video platform, more than 200,000 #ThankYouNHS videos have been published on TikTok, as well as some 4,000 #ClapForOurCarers videos.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s UK general manager, said: “The courageous work of those on the front line of our healthcare system is both poignant and inspiring, and I hope our donation to the Covid-19 Healthcare Support Appeal, established by the RCN Foundation, can go some way in alleviating just some of the pressures many of these workers are dealing with at this time.

“I would like to personally thank them for the work they are doing in these unprecedented times.

“Despite the huge challenges frontline healthcare workers face on a daily basis, I have been enormously heartened by what we are seeing on our platform.

“Not only have we seen the TikTok community show their thanks and appreciation for the healthcare workers in their masses through some amazing videos, we’re also seeing the workers themselves use the platform for some light relief.

“We have seen so many of them take to TikTok in their breaks to add a bit of light relief while at work, which I hope has provided a touch of joy during their difficult days.”

The donation is part of a global fund of 250 million US dollars (£201 million) for frontline medical workers, educators and local communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Charities raise concerns as drugs users face ‘cold turkey’ in lockdown

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Border Force officers seen fitting face masks to migrants at Dover

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Drug dealers turn to selling face masks on dark web - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Three-year-old marks end of cancer treatment with family as bell moved outside - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Couples likely to delay getting married in the wake of coronavirus – UK report

17th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020