Tilbury urges Commonwealth scholars to show ‘ethical responsibility in uncertain times’

Professor Daniella Tilbury, a Gibraltar Commonwealth Scholar and Chair of the Gibraltar Royal Commonwealth Society, delivered a keynote address on leadership and sustainable futures to more than 300 Commonwealth Scholars at a Commonwealth Scholarship Commission event at the QEII Centre in London.

The event, hosted by the Commonwealth, focused on the role of scholars as leaders, changemakers and contributors to sustainable development across the Commonwealth.

Professor Tilbury, herself a former Commonwealth Scholar, was invited in recognition of her international leadership in sustainability and her longstanding contribution to Commonwealth and public service.

In her keynote, she reflected on how the Commonwealth Scholarship had transformed her own life chances, while challenging scholars to consider their responsibilities in a context of growing geopolitical uncertainty, climate risk, democratic fragility and rapid technological change.

Drawing on her global leadership experience, Professor Tilbury spoke about the current global status quo and underlined the importance of truth, integrity and evidence in an era increasingly shaped by misinformation and polarisation.

She highlighted the ethical challenges posed by artificial intelligence and stressed the need for responsible, transparent and values-led use of AI in research, policy and decision-making.

Central to her message was the argument that leadership for sustainable futures requires a strong moral and ethical backbone, noting that the most charismatic voice in the room is not always the most responsible leader and that lasting impact depends on courage, judgment and ethical clarity.

Professor Tilbury also met the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and spoke with many Commonwealth Scholars currently studying in the UK about their research, aspirations and future contributions in their home countries.

Speaking after the event, Professor Tilbury said: ““The Commonwealth Scholarship changed my life and for that I will always be grateful. The energy in the room reaffirmed why Commonwealth Scholars are not just exceptional students, but changemakers shaping a better future.”

She added: “As someone from Gibraltar, I am deeply proud of our continued engagement with the Commonwealth and of the values of cooperation, education and shared responsibility that it represents.”

The impact of Professor Tilbury’s keynote was reflected in comments from Commonwealth Scholars after the event.

Peace Mofehintoluwa Amusan said: "Professor Tilbury’s address was a strong reminder that we must become Changemakers as scholars, extending the knowledge we have received to others. Commonwealth scholars shape futures, and with that comes responsibility….it was an honour meeting her in person”.

Jennifer Yobunt thanked her "for an incredibly invigorating speech," saying the reflections on purpose-driven collaboration and global impact were both "inspiring and energising."

She said the keynote “reframed what it means to be a scholar today,” adding that “the emphasis on truth, moral courage and ethical leadership, particularly in relation to AI, was both powerful and necessary.”

Webster Choongo described the address as “deeply affirming and timely,” noting that “Professor Tilbury challenged us to think about leadership, and not as visibility or status, but as ethical responsibility in uncertain times.”