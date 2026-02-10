Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Titans make Bavaria sweat it out for a narrow win

By Stephen Ignacio
10th February 2026

Titans Women’s senior hockey team did not disappoint as hockey returned to the field on Sunday morning.
With the rain having paused and a wet pitch creating fast conditions, Bavaria were in for a challenge as Titans bit back at them.

An early goal from Bavaria Hawks secured them the three points, but not without effort.
Titans did not hold back and came close to levelling the score, with some excellent goalkeeping ensuring Bavaria maintained their lead through the second quarter.

Whilst this marked Titans’ second defeat in two matches, with the league having started the previous weekend, the women’s hockey league continues to produce exciting moments.
The presence of youth players alongside now-established senior players who have progressed through the ranks ensures women’s hockey remains a competitive league, albeit one reduced this season following the withdrawal of Eagles Ladies.

