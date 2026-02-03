Tomorrow is World Cancer Day

Tomorrow local charities will mark World Cancer Day. In today’s edition Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Bosom Buddies, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch, Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, RICC, Blood Cancer UK Gibraltar Branch and Pathway through Pain have shared their messages to mark the day.

A Pathway Through Pain

Winning the battle against cancer is never just about the finish line; it is about hope and the courage shown along the way. A Pathway through Pain exists to honour that courage. Inspired by the life and loss of Jenise Payas, we stand beside very sick children who require treatment and families who endure the unimaginable. We believe there is meaning in the struggle itself: if patients can face chemotherapy, if families can rise each day through grief and fear, then our own physical fundraising challenges are small but purposeful steps in solidarity. Quietly, without seeking the limelight, we train, we endure, and we come together to support, celebrating resilience, compassion, and hope through action. For hope is a great thing, and if we allow hope to fade only fear remains.

Contact email: darren.grech@icloud.com

Blood Cancer UK Gibraltar Branch

There are many types of blood cancers, in fact there are over 160 types, there are so many that they have been put into subcategories; Leukaemia, Lymphoma or Myeloma. Many people are given a diagnosis and do not realise they have a type of blood cancer. In Gibraltar alone there are 25 new patients diagnosed each year. Some blood cancers are treatable with many people going on to live a normal life after treatment. There are some that can lead a near normal life thanks to the many innovative treatments available now such as the use of immunotherapies and CAR T cells. Sadly, however, there are still too many who lose the battle against blood cancer which is why we are committed to continue raising funds for life saving treatments.

The Blood Cancer UK Gibraltar Branch Committee has been very busy this year holding many events such as high teas, bingos and quizzes. We are very grateful for the ongoing support we receive from our blood cancer community here in Gibraltar, it is wonderful to see so many family members and friends come and support our events and donate so generously time and time again.

Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust celebrated their 20th Anniversary last year with a variety of events throughout the twelve months. A great achievement for all concerned. The charity has a committee of ten, headed by chairperson Sonia Golt, Vice-chairperson Brenda Guilliano, Secretary Jacqui Dalli and Treasurer Adela Lavers, Pauline Gomez, Elsie Martinez, Alex Britto, Miguel Pena, Chris Lavers and John Harper, and Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter was recently appointed trustee alongside Audrey Alecio and Brendan Golt.

The charity would love to be able to help as many cancer survivors as possible, as this is the main aim of the Trust. We welcome newcomers to join the already 54 cancer survivors that are members of the charity at this moment in time. If you are interested in participating in what we have to offer, please send an email to sonpat45@gmail.com

Our pampering and respite days for cancer patients undergoing treatment are paid for by the charity, as are the annual outing, talks and fun evenings.

The Trust’s positive approach has helped cancer survivors over the years to aim and achieve a better quality of life during and after their illness. The ambience, vibrancy and bonding experience during their fashion shows and other events have had a very positive effect for all.

We now wish you a very Happy and Healthy New Year and remind you that: Early detection equals survival.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

Our message to the Gibraltar community is a simple but vital one: awareness saves lives. The earlier cancer is detected, diagnosed, and treated, the greater the chance of a successful outcome. Breast cancer need not be a tragedy. With early detection, survival is highly likely. Access to information empowers individuals to make informed choices and, most importantly, to know that there is life after breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is committed to making a difference by offering support, guidance, and reassurance, helping to make the journey more bearable for patients and their families.

We would also like to thank the people of Gibraltar for your continued and unwavering support. As a breast cancer charity, we aim to involve as many people as possible, fostering understanding of our role and the services we provide.

To donate:

Trusted Novus Bank

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

A/C No: 14040641

Sort Code: 405178

IBAN: GI62TNOV000000014040641

SWIFT: TNOVGIGI

https://www.justgiving.com/charity/breastcancergib

Cancer Relief

Each year, Cancer Relief Gibraltar marks World Cancer Day, observed globally on the 4th of February. In 2026, we are proud to stand once again together with all of Gibraltar’s cancer charities under the theme "United by Unique" to acknowledge this important day and to reaffirm our shared commitment to our community.

Cancer has touched the lives of many in Gibraltar — whether personally or through family, friends and loved ones. By working collaboratively, we hope to raise awareness, encourage open conversations, and highlight the support available locally for anyone affected by cancer.

To mark World Cancer Day, we encourage the community to join us in the Piazza on 4 February for a joint awareness event alongside fellow cancer charities, offering information, guidance and an opportunity to come together in support.

At Cancer Relief, we continue to support individuals and families at every stage of the cancer journey.

To find out more, to donate, or to volunteer with us, visit cancerrelief.gi or call Cancer Relief on 20042392.

Cancer Research UK Gibraltar branch

Our committee works all year to raise funds locally through a variety of initiatives and events. These include community fundraising events, sponsored activities and awareness campaigns, all aimed at engaging the local community and encouraging support for Cancer Research.

The generosity and continued support of the Gibraltar community are central to everything we do. Every event and initiative helps fund essential research that makes a real difference to the lives of patients and their families.

We would like to extend a big thank you to all our incredible volunteers who continue to support the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch. Their time and dedication play a vital role in everything we do and we simply could not achieve our fundraising and awareness efforts without them.

All funds raised locally are directed to Cancer Research UK to support its ongoing research and life-saving work.

Together, Gibraltar is making a real difference.

Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch

Registered Charity No 18

Natwest International

Account No. 48129984

Sort Code 60 60 60

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar

Get to know the symptoms:

• Symptoms for pancreatic cancer are vague and therefore often mistaken for common day-to-day health problems. If you persistently have vague symptoms that don’t seem to get better despite prescribed medication or treatment, keep going to see your GP and insist on your concerns. Don’t forget that the GHA recently introduced a vague symptoms pathway and your GP can refer you to this pathway if necessary.

• Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar will continue to raise awareness in our community and work with the GHA and Public Health to improve survival rates in Gibraltar - statistics show that, in Gibraltar, over 70 persons have died from pancreatic cancer over the past 8 years, 96% dying within 5 years of diagnosis with an average survival rate of 10 months. Pancreatic cancer is the fastest killing and deadliest cancer of all common cancers.

• Please share our message and help us spread awareness!

Donations:

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar

Sort Code: 60-83-14

Account No: 14302001

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

World Cancer Day is always a meaningful moment for Gibraltar. It is a time for us to come together, show support, and remind one another that no one faces cancer alone.

At Prostate Cancer Gibraltar (PCG), we focus on raising awareness, encouraging men over the age of 50 to get checked early and regularly, and supporting local families affected by prostate cancer.

We are also proud to support and help fund-raise for the GHA to assist in the purchase of medical equipment that will further improve the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. PCG is proud to have recently part-sponsored the Robotic Surgery Project, which marks a major milestone in the evolution of surgical care in Gibraltar.

None of this would be possible without the generosity of our local donors. Donations can be made at pcg.gi.

Today, we reaffirm our commitment to our community. By working together—through early diagnosis, improved treatment, and continued support—we can continue building a healthier future for Gibraltar.

Research into Childhood Cancer (RICC)

Research into Childhood Cancer is proud to be part of World Cancer Day, standing alongside other worthy cancer charities to raise awareness and vital funds.

The money we raise directly supports important research projects at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, helping to improve treatments and outcomes for children with cancer.

Recently, our charity has focused on organising community events actively involving children.

We have hosted the Teddy Bears Picnic at Commonwealth Park, which has been warmly received by the community.

This year, we launched our very first Christmas production, which attracted a large audience and received excellent feedback.

We also published a book entitled One Levante Christmas Eve, with 100% of the proceeds donated to RICC, which sold extremely well.

If you would like to support our work, please email ricc.gib@gmail.com to receive our donation details or a secure payment link. Thank you for your generosity.