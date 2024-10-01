Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2024

The Conservatives will scrutinise “every twist and turn” of the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar and will hold Labour ministers to account “if they come up short”, shadow Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the Gibraltar reception at the Tory party conference. Mr Mitchell said “an enormous amount of effort” was being put into...

