Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty
The Conservatives will scrutinise “every twist and turn” of the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar and will hold Labour ministers to account “if they come up short”, shadow Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the Gibraltar reception at the Tory party conference. Mr Mitchell said “an enormous amount of effort” was being put into...
