Tue 9th May, 2023

Tough five days of competition ahead for Campions

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2023

The Gibraltar netball national squad, better known by netball fans in Gibraltar as the Campions, will be starting their Europe Netball Open Challenge campaign this Wednesday in Cardiff. They will kick off with an early match against Switzerland with a chance for the technical team to get a glimpse of one of the newcomers to the competition, France.
The Europe Netball Open Challenge takes places as from the 10th - 14th of May, and will see Europe Netball bring together The Wales Development Squad, The United Arab Emirates, The Isle of Man, The Republic of Ireland, Malta, Gibraltar, Switzerland, France, and Israel, who will go head to head in a five day tournament Netball Courts in House of Sport 3.
Gibraltar’s Campion’s will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they bid for top place which will see them gain promotion. However, with strong opposition such as the UAE and the relatively unknown France, Gibraltar will need to be on top form once again.
The squad playing in Cardiff includes some new faces, with a strong emphasis on upcoming youth players who have broken into the senior squad.

Fixtures

Wednesday 10th May:

09:00am - Israel V France

11.00am - Switzerland V Gibraltar

13:00pm – Malta V Isle of Man

15:00pm – UAE V Republic of Ireland

17:00pm – Israel V Switzerland

19:00pm – Isle of Man V Wales Development Squad

Thursday 11th May:

09:00am - Gibraltar V Israel

11:00am – France V Switzerland

13:00pm – Malta V Republic of Ireland

15:00pm – Isle of Man V UAE

17:00pm – France V Gibraltar

19:00pm – Republic of Ireland V Wales Development Squad

Friday 12th May:

09:00am – Malta V UAE

11:00am – Isle of Man V Republic of Ireland

13:00pm – B1 V B4 or B2 V B3 (dependent on the position of Israel – this will be known by 18:30 on the 11th May)

15:00 – UAE V Wales Development Squad

Saturday 13th May:

11:00am – Malta V Wales Development Squad

13:00pm – B1 V B4 or B2 V B3 (dependent on the position of Israel – this will be known by 18:30 on the 11th May)

15:00pm – A1 V A4 or A2 V A (dependent on the position of Malta, this will be known by 12pm on the 12th of May)

17:00pm – A1 V A4 or A2 V A (dependent on the position of Malta, this will be known by 12pm on the 12th of May)

Sunday 14th May:

09:00am – B 3rd V B 4th

11:00am – B 1st V B 2nd

13:00pm – A 3rd V A 4th

15:00pm – A 1st V A 2nd

