Tough five days of competition ahead for Campions
The Gibraltar netball national squad, better known by netball fans in Gibraltar as the Campions, will be starting their Europe Netball Open Challenge campaign this Wednesday in Cardiff. They will kick off with an early match against Switzerland with a chance for the technical team to get a glimpse of one of the newcomers to the competition, France.
The Europe Netball Open Challenge takes places as from the 10th - 14th of May, and will see Europe Netball bring together The Wales Development Squad, The United Arab Emirates, The Isle of Man, The Republic of Ireland, Malta, Gibraltar, Switzerland, France, and Israel, who will go head to head in a five day tournament Netball Courts in House of Sport 3.
Gibraltar’s Campion’s will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they bid for top place which will see them gain promotion. However, with strong opposition such as the UAE and the relatively unknown France, Gibraltar will need to be on top form once again.
The squad playing in Cardiff includes some new faces, with a strong emphasis on upcoming youth players who have broken into the senior squad.
Fixtures
Wednesday 10th May:
09:00am - Israel V France
11.00am - Switzerland V Gibraltar
13:00pm – Malta V Isle of Man
15:00pm – UAE V Republic of Ireland
17:00pm – Israel V Switzerland
19:00pm – Isle of Man V Wales Development Squad
Thursday 11th May:
09:00am - Gibraltar V Israel
11:00am – France V Switzerland
13:00pm – Malta V Republic of Ireland
15:00pm – Isle of Man V UAE
17:00pm – France V Gibraltar
19:00pm – Republic of Ireland V Wales Development Squad
Friday 12th May:
09:00am – Malta V UAE
11:00am – Isle of Man V Republic of Ireland
13:00pm – B1 V B4 or B2 V B3 (dependent on the position of Israel – this will be known by 18:30 on the 11th May)
15:00 – UAE V Wales Development Squad
Saturday 13th May:
11:00am – Malta V Wales Development Squad
13:00pm – B1 V B4 or B2 V B3 (dependent on the position of Israel – this will be known by 18:30 on the 11th May)
15:00pm – A1 V A4 or A2 V A (dependent on the position of Malta, this will be known by 12pm on the 12th of May)
17:00pm – A1 V A4 or A2 V A (dependent on the position of Malta, this will be known by 12pm on the 12th of May)
Sunday 14th May:
09:00am – B 3rd V B 4th
11:00am – B 1st V B 2nd
13:00pm – A 3rd V A 4th
15:00pm – A 1st V A 2nd