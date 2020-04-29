Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Apr, 2020

Train named after Captain Tom

Great Western Railway (GWR)

By Press Association
29th April 2020

By Rod Minchin, PA

A train has been named after Captain Tom Moore in honour of his fundraising achievements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Second World War veteran raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday on Thursday.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) intercity express train 800025 will go into service carrying its new name on Captain Tom’s birthday.

GWR said the high-speed train would carry key workers to and from work and was named following requests from the public.

Interim managing director Matthew Golton said: “With his indomitable spirit, what Captain Tom has achieved is truly inspirational and an example to us all.

“We at Great Western have a long history of naming trains after Great Westerners, the past and present heroes from across our network, and I am honoured that today we can respond to requests to have a train named after Captain Tom Moore.”

Captain Tom, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, initially hoped to raise £1,000 during his challenge for NHS Charities Together as he had wanted to thank the health service.

His landmark birthday will also be marked with an RAF flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The veteran also became the oldest person to land a number one single with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, recorded alongside Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.

