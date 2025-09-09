Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Sep, 2025

Treaty drafting progressing ‘very positively and very well’, CM says 

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
9th September 2025

Legal drafting on the text of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “progressing very positively and very well”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, adding the goal remains to have it completed by the autumn.  In an interview with the Chronicle ahead of National Day, the Chief Minister reflected on the complexity of the treaty negotiation,...

