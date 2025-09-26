Treaty will strengthen cross-border law enforcement and judicial ties, Attorney General says
The UK/EU treaty will include “extensive provisions” to strengthen law enforcement and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, both of which will be “fundamental” to protect communities on either side of the border once greater fluidity is established between Gibraltar and the Campo. That was the core message delivered by Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, during...
