Fri 26th Sep, 2025

Treaty will strengthen cross-border law enforcement and judicial ties, Attorney General says  

Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, is pictured [right] arriving in court for the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year.  Photos by Johnny Bugeja   

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2025

The UK/EU treaty will include “extensive provisions” to strengthen law enforcement and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, both of which will be “fundamental” to protect communities on either side of the border once greater fluidity is established between Gibraltar and the Campo.   That was the core message delivered by Attorney General Michael Llamas, KC, during...

Convicted fraudster asks court to investigate trial juror over ‘risk of bias’

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

In European Parliament, assurances on sovereignty and a glimpse of how EU views Gib treaty  

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Date set for Bishop-elect Charles Azzopardi’s ordination

Fri 26th Sep, 2025

No immediate change at Gib border as Spain prepares for EES roll-out

Fri 26th Sep, 2025

