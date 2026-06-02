Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Trial starts of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children 

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
2nd June 2026

A former teacher and Scout leader went on trial in the Supreme Court on Monday accused of sexual offences against children over a period spanning more than a decade.  Clayton Busto, 43, faces 19 charges involving four alleged victims, some dating as far back 2007.  The charges include 13 counts of sexual activity with a child; two...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Rock’s new CBF set to take up post in late June 

Mon 1st Jun, 2026

Local News

Trial starts of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children 

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Local News

City Under Siege Exhibition reopens after restoration works

Mon 1st Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

9th March 2026

Local News
Man jailed five years and eight months for sexual activity with a child 

18th November 2025

Local News
Jurors convict local man for voyeurism 

23rd October 2025

Local News
Supreme Court recalls defendant accused of attempted rape

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026