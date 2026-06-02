Trial starts of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children
A former teacher and Scout leader went on trial in the Supreme Court on Monday accused of sexual offences against children over a period spanning more than a decade. Clayton Busto, 43, faces 19 charges involving four alleged victims, some dating as far back 2007. The charges include 13 counts of sexual activity with a child; two...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here