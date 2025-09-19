Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Two forfeits announced by World Netball for day one of NWYC2025

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2025

World Netball (WN) has announced that two scheduled fixtures on Saturday 20thSeptember at the NWYC2025 have been forfeited in accordance with the competition regulations.
The two matches are:
New Zealand vs Zambia (Pool A) – forfeited by Zambia
England vs Sri Lanka (Pool C) – forfeited by Sri Lanka
“Wins will be recorded for New Zealand and England in these matches, with two (2) points awarded to each team in line with competition regulations.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances Sri Lanka and Zambia have not yet arrived in the host country, Gibraltar. WN and NWYC2025 continue to monitor the situation closely.
“Please be advised of the following clarification regarding tie-breaking procedures:
“In the event that teams are tied on points following the round-robin stage goal average/percentage is then used to determine final placings. 
“Where a team who has been impacted by a forfeited fixture finishes tied with one or more teams in their group, all goals for and against involving the teams against whom the forfeit was awarded, will be excluded from goal average/percentage calculations.
“This provision is intended to ensure equitable treatment of all teams and to preserve the competitive integrity of the tournament.
WN and NWYC2025 will not make any further comment at this stage but will provide an update when appropriate.”
The announcement came as Gibraltar hosted the opening ceremony with banners for both teams coming out but nobody behind them as teams paraded.
Among the teams scheduled to play against Zambia is host Gibraltar. The match scheduled for Monday at 5pm.
Gibraltar open their debut campaign against the Cook Islands this Saturday at 10am.

