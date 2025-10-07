Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

By Chronicle Staff
6th October 2025

Two local men, aged 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Ocean Village in the early hours of October 4.

The arrests relate to an assault on an off-duty Royal Gibraltar Police officer who intervened in an altercation between two groups of people.

As the officer was walking away, he was punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Both men then allegedly kicked and stamped on his head several times.

The officer was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital with bruising and lacerations. He received treatment and a CT scan before being discharged and is now recovering at home.

Response Team officers arrested the two men at the scene. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Crime and Protective Services Division.

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said: “This incident demonstrates the courage and commitment our officers show every day, even when off duty.”

“This attack is completely unacceptable and shows the risk and danger that officers can face in their service to the community, and I wish the officer a speedy recovery.”

“I appeal for anyone who saw the incident to contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500 or online.”

Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Federation, Calum Bruce, said: “For police officers there is no such thing as off duty, even in their down time.”

“All decent law-abiding members of our community should be appalled at the vicious nature of this attack on our officer, and those who perpetrate such acts have no place amongst us.”

“We will continue to support both our brave injured colleague and all officers and hope the public can begin to appreciate the risks officers face every day.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Floral cart installed in Main Street as part of pilot greening project

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

For GRA, media literacy is crucial in AI landscape 

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment marks 25 years of partnership in Exercise Jebel Sahara

6th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar ‘in our DNA’ says Patel, as Tories pledge continued support

6th October 2025

Local News
MH Bland supports Clubhouse Gibraltar employment programme

6th October 2025

Local News
MAG donates £250 to Little Smiles Charity

6th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025