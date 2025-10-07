Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Two local men, aged 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Ocean Village in the early hours of October 4.

The arrests relate to an assault on an off-duty Royal Gibraltar Police officer who intervened in an altercation between two groups of people.

As the officer was walking away, he was punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Both men then allegedly kicked and stamped on his head several times.

The officer was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital with bruising and lacerations. He received treatment and a CT scan before being discharged and is now recovering at home.

Response Team officers arrested the two men at the scene. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Crime and Protective Services Division.

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said: “This incident demonstrates the courage and commitment our officers show every day, even when off duty.”

“This attack is completely unacceptable and shows the risk and danger that officers can face in their service to the community, and I wish the officer a speedy recovery.”

“I appeal for anyone who saw the incident to contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500 or online.”

Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Federation, Calum Bruce, said: “For police officers there is no such thing as off duty, even in their down time.”

“All decent law-abiding members of our community should be appalled at the vicious nature of this attack on our officer, and those who perpetrate such acts have no place amongst us.”

“We will continue to support both our brave injured colleague and all officers and hope the public can begin to appreciate the risks officers face every day.”

The investigation is ongoing.